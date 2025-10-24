Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross I-12

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking down I-12, the Denham Springs Police Department said.

Police were called to the scene around 7:02 p.m. According to witness statements to police, the person was walking on the inside shoulder of I-12 and was struck when trying to cross the interstate.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.