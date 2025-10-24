60°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross I-12
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking down I-12, the Denham Springs Police Department said.
Police were called to the scene around 7:02 p.m. According to witness statements to police, the person was walking on the inside shoulder of I-12 and was struck when trying to cross the interstate.
Trending News
The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Members of LSU baseball national championship team visit kids at Our Lady...
-
Landry seeking way to ensure seniors, children do not go hungry if...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: One Tank Trip to birdwatch
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Local mushroom farm supplies fresh fungi across...
-
Two people from Baton Rouge arrested after Maringouin shooting left one dead,...
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams