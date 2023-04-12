Denham Springs man sentenced to nearly 25 years in federal prison for production of child porn

BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison after being convicted of the production of child pornography.

The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of William Davis, 35, Wednesday morning. During his trial, Davis admitted he recorded videos of himself engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" with a six-year-old.

Davis will serve 24 years and three months in federal prison. Following his release, he will severe five more years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life.