64°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man sentenced to nearly 25 years in federal prison for production of child porn
BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison after being convicted of the production of child pornography.
The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of William Davis, 35, Wednesday morning. During his trial, Davis admitted he recorded videos of himself engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" with a six-year-old.
Trending News
Davis will serve 24 years and three months in federal prison. Following his release, he will severe five more years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year since Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old says...
-
Work begins to clean Comite River for first time in 59 years
-
Livingston Parish residents hope legislature will halt plans to store CO2 under...
-
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
-
Could 2023 be the year the state shutters death row?
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win