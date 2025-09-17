Denham Springs man sentenced to 45 years behind bars after child sex crimes conviction

LIVINGSTON — A 47-year-old Denham Springs man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Wednesday.

Daniel K. Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery of victims under the age of 13.

Perrilloux said Johnson's case opened when a juvenile victim came forward to report the abuse, claims later corroborated through an investigation.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies learned that when police interviewed Johnson, he called his wife and asked her to remove the SIM card from all cell phones in their home.

Perrilloux added that the victims’ families fully supported the plea, which he said guaranteed a conviction for Johnson and spared the victims from the trauma of going through a trial.