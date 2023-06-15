86°
Denham Springs man sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl-related charges

By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was sentenced to 20 years with the Department of Corrections for fentanyl-related charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop. 

Trayvon Mitchell, 33, was arrested in July 2022 during a traffic stop for illegal window tint. Deputies noticed the car smelled like marijuana and made him exit while they searched the vehicle. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office found "large quantities" of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana as well as other drug paraphernalia. 

After further investigation, Mitchell was charged with illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and possession with intent to distribute various drugs, including fentanyl. 

Mitchell was sentenced to serve 20 years with the Department of Corrections on May 8. 

