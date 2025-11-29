60°
Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

Saturday, November 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on LA 1019 near Amite Church Road in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. 

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. and resulted in the death of 55-year-old John Cason of Denham Springs. 

According to an investigation, Cason was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 north on LA 1019 when his vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling south on the road in a head-on collision. 

Cason was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The driver of the Nissan sustained moderate injuries.  

The investigation is still ongoing. 

