Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on LA 1019 near Amite Church Road in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. and resulted in the death of 55-year-old John Cason of Denham Springs.

According to an investigation, Cason was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 north on LA 1019 when his vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling south on the road in a head-on collision.

Cason was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan sustained moderate injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.