Denham Springs man dead after shooting involving multiple police departments

3 hours 47 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, September 14 2024 Sep 14, 2024 September 14, 2024 6:25 AM September 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Shawn Jackson

DENHAM SPRINGS—The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting between police and a Denham Springs man.   

The Denham Springs Police Department said a 31-year-old Chevis Whalen was shooting a gun from the second floor at the Motel 6 on Rushing Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. 

Denham Springs officers and Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies exchanged gunfire with Whalen who was later transported to a nearby hospital and died. 

No officers were hurt in the incident.   

Rushing Road is closed between South Range and Home Depot Drive for the investigation. 

