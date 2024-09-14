Denham Springs man dead after shooting involving multiple police departments

DENHAM SPRINGS—The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting between police and a Denham Springs man.

The Denham Springs Police Department said a 31-year-old Chevis Whalen was shooting a gun from the second floor at the Motel 6 on Rushing Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Denham Springs officers and Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies exchanged gunfire with Whalen who was later transported to a nearby hospital and died.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Rushing Road is closed between South Range and Home Depot Drive for the investigation.