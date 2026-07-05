Denham Springs man arrested after projectile enters home on Fourth of July

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man was arrested in Denham Springs after a projectile entered a home on Lexington Drive on the Fourth of July, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Just after 9 p.m., deputies were notified that a projectile entered through the window of a residence before traveling through multiple walls and coming to rest in the laundry room.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies located over 20 spent casings in the backyard of a neighboring residence where about 25 people were celebrating the Fourth of July.

While no one at the party claimed to have fired a weapon, a search warrant later uncovered multiple weapons.

Sheriff Ard said 24-year-old Lawrence Pierre Jr. later allegedly admitted to firing weapons. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.