Denham Springs cracks down on massage parlors after recent prostitution busts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A city council has adopted new rules tightening its grip on local massage parlors in an effort to flush out potential prostitution.

The new ordinance, approved Monday by the Denham Springs City Council, levies several restrictions on those businesses, namely prohibiting operation between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.. Parlors must also post a clear list of services—from which they cannot deviate—and keep a detailed, written record of each appointment.

Breaking those rules is punishable by a fine and up to 60 days in prison, per the ordinance.

The Advocate reported three parlors in the Denham Springs area were targeted in recent undercover stings after Mayor Gerard Landry got a tip from a concerned civilian who said he was greeted by a "scantily clad woman" at one of those businesses.

"In no way is this intended to hurt any legitimate masseuse," Landry told the newspaper.

In East Baton Rouge, sheriff's deputies busted several massage parlors for similar crimes earlier this year. Investigators said they found evidence of prostitution and money laundering at five of those businesses across the parish.