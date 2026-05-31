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Denham Springs business attempting to identify truck that destroyed its sign

3 hours 2 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 1:10 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs business is attempting to identify the truck that destroyed its sign earlier in May. 

LAPro, a company that offers construction cleanup services across Louisiana, posted on social media on Sunday that a truck driving along the roadway destroyed the company's sign in Denham Springs before driving off.  

In a video posted to Facebook, a white GMC pickup can be seen leaving the roadway before crashing into the sign, destroying it. 

LAPro said the incident occurred on May 23 around 2:11 p.m.  The business waited a week before posting the video, hoping that the driver would come forward.

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Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPro. 

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