Denham Springs business attempting to identify truck that destroyed its sign

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs business is attempting to identify the truck that destroyed its sign earlier in May.

LAPro, a company that offers construction cleanup services across Louisiana, posted on social media on Sunday that a truck driving along the roadway destroyed the company's sign in Denham Springs before driving off.

In a video posted to Facebook, a white GMC pickup can be seen leaving the roadway before crashing into the sign, destroying it.

LAPro said the incident occurred on May 23 around 2:11 p.m. The business waited a week before posting the video, hoping that the driver would come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPro.