Denham Springs' biggest festival is back, bringing joy after a year of shutdowns

DENHAM SPRINGS - The annual Spring Festival took over the city's Antique District on Saturday.

Families enjoyed live music, entertainment, and a whole lot of shopping.

"This is a Denham Springs event. We have it twice a year, and it's really about getting the community together," said participant Abigail Walner.

The festival usually takes place in the fall and spring each year. However, the city was forced to cancel the fest in 2020 because of the pandemic. The cancellation was a major economic blow for many of the area's small businesses and attractions.

"It's good to be back in business," said business owner Lloyd Sullivan.

Sullivan owns Kandle Woodworks. He's one of more than 150 vendors at the festival. Like many others, the pandemic took a toll on his business.

"We were out of business for a year and a half. It's a killer. We needed to get back in the business we've enjoyed. There's a lot of other people here the same way," said Sullivan.

People were filled with excitement for the return of the city's largest annual festival.

"It's important to support the small businesses because they were shut down for so long, and still struggling somewhat. It's good to spend money, keep it local, and help support our neighbors," said participant Billy Leach.