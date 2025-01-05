Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing temperatures

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is looking for emergency fosters ahead of this week's freezing temperatures.

Storm Station meteorologists say our area will experience freezing temperatures in the coming days. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter needs emergency foster homes to take in around 60 to 70 dogs they have kept outside.

Due to limited space, director Rachel Boutwell said they can only put a handful of the dogs inside.

"During the cold weather that is severe and freezing we like to get our dogs indoors in a warm place, and to do that we rely on fosters," she said.

The shelter provides everything needed for fosters while the dogs stay with them for about a week.

“We'll provide food, crate if you need one. We usually send you home with some dog toys, a blanket, whatever's needed," Boutwell said.

Those who come in to foster will need to complete paperwork, and if they have another pet, they'll be required to bring that pet in to see how it interacts with the foster dog.

They'll then be on their way to a warm home.

"Whenever they bring them back, we ask for some information on how the dog was in your home. That way we can in the future get that animal in a home that'll be best for them," she said.

Boutwell says no dog will be left in the cold.

“Over the next day or two we’re going to be working hard to get as many animals to foster homes as possible," Boutwell said. “We will make sure everybody's indoors, if we have to put stand up crates inside the warm building we will do that. We are not going to let anyone stay outside in the freezing weather."

If you are not able to foster, the animal shelter asks that you donate blankets.