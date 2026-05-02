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Democratic Congressional candidates say La's congressional election suspension could have waited
BATON ROUGE - With Louisiana's congressional races now suspended, and early voting starting Saturday, at least five lawsuits have been filed with the intent of pushing back on the governor's executive order.
The decision to suspend the congressional race came after the Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana's map, specifically District Six, was drawn unconstitutionally using race as a primary factor in drawing districts.
Within hours of the suspension, a lawsuit was filed. By Friday afternoon, five lawsuits had been filed.
Democratic congressional candidate Lindsay Garcia is one of the plaintiffs trying to stop the governor from delaying the congressional race.
"It is extremely frustrating to be standing here and having this conversation," Garcia said. "This is not a democrat issue or a republican issue. This is a voter issue in Louisiana."
Ashley Shelton, founder and CEO of Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, says her job is to get people out to vote. Her organization filed a temporary restraining order to counteract the governor's executive order and allow the congressional race to continue.
"They keep saying the Supreme Court is making us do this; that is actually not what the Supreme Court said," Shelton said. "They could remedy this at another time."
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Shelton said confusion has spread among voters since the order was announced.
"People think the election has been canceled," Shelton said.
But all other elections are scheduled to continue on, including the Senate primary, amendmentsand other local issues.
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