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Delta Tau Delta fraternity house construction begins at LSU after 20-year absence

32 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 6:32 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Construction has officially begun on a new Delta Tau Delta fraternity house at LSU.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning on West Lakeshore Drive, marking the start of the first brand-new fraternity residence on campus in more than a decade.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and other university leaders spoke at the event, highlighting the project's role in updating Greek life housing and student facilities.

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Delta Tau Delta returned to LSU's campus in 2023 after a nearly 20-year hiatus. Officials say construction on the house is expected to be completed in a little over a year.

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