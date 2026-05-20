Delta Tau Delta fraternity house construction begins at LSU after 20-year absence

BATON ROUGE — Construction has officially begun on a new Delta Tau Delta fraternity house at LSU.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning on West Lakeshore Drive, marking the start of the first brand-new fraternity residence on campus in more than a decade.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and other university leaders spoke at the event, highlighting the project's role in updating Greek life housing and student facilities.

Delta Tau Delta returned to LSU's campus in 2023 after a nearly 20-year hiatus. Officials say construction on the house is expected to be completed in a little over a year.