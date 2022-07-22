Latest Weather Blog
Delta, American and United ban hoverboards as a fire danger
Trending News
DALLAS, TX.- The three largest U.S. airlines are banning hoverboards because of the potential fire danger from the lithium-ion batteries that power the devices.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines said Thursday they are banning hoverboards in checked or carry-on luggage. JetBlue Airways has already prohibited them.
Hoverboards are motorized, two-wheel, skateboard-sized scooters that users stand on. They have been a hot gift item at some retailers.
United says its ban took effect immediately, Delta's ban takes effect Friday, and American's on Saturday. Southwest Airlines prefers that passengers with a hoverboard or other items that use lithium batteries carry them on the plane, but a spokeswoman said the airline is discussing the topic further.
Delta says some hoverboards are poorly labeled and use batteries that exceed the wattage of batteries allowed on planes.
The Federal Aviation Administration has urged airlines to tell passengers not to pack spare batteries in checked bags because they can ignite and cause a fire in the cargo compartment. More than a dozen airlines around the world have stopped accepting bulk shipments of lithium-ion batteries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teens who led police on high-speed chase through Livonia couldn't be jailed...
-
Ascension Parish officials plan new roundabout near Prairieville High School
-
Fans racing to buy tickets for first-ever LSU vs. Southern football game
-
Baton Rouge judge blocks Louisiana's abortion ban, allowing clinics to stay open...
-
Amid unpaid bills and multiple bus fires this year, bus system downplays...