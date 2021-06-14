'Deliverance' and 'Network' actor, Ned Beatty, dies at 83

Ned Beatty

An Oscar-nominated actor best known for his work in 'Deliverance' and 'Network' has passed away at the age of 83, according to Variety.

Ned Beatty's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles-based actor's management team, who said Beatty passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his loved ones at his home.

Beatty's extensive career includes a comedic role as Lex Luthor's sidekick 'Otis' in the 1977 'Superman' film, a dramatic role in 'All of the President's Men,' and a voice role in 2010's Toy Story 3.

A native of Kentucky, Beatty received several award nominations for his performances in film and television including an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, and a Golden Globe Award.