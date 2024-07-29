Deer Run subdivision given green light by federal judge; both parties agree to terms in court Monday morning

LIVINGSTON — The developers of the proposed Deer Run development in Livingston Parish and parish officials who stopped work on the project this year reached an agreement to resolve their dispute Friday and finalized it on record Monday.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick called the scheduled trial off and announced a tentative settlement Friday but said it was conditional. Both parties agreed to the terms and said they understand them.

In court on Monday, Dick said the outcome is a "bargain" for Delatte.

“If we win the suit, the only outcome would be that they could resume work as if the stop work order had never been issued by paying fees owed to Livingston Parish. If we lose, the parish could face over $1 million in attorney fees and a substantial judgment in the millions of dollars funds that Livingston Parish Government simply does not have,” he said.

The developers began seeking approval in 2022. The 2,000 acres of Deer Run were to have included 400 apartments and 689 lots. Subsequent changes to the plan reduced the proposed density and the parish gave its go-ahead.

But Delatte issued a stop work order this year after taking over the parish government — saying he was worried the developers weren't following parish development rules and hadn't paid the requisite fees. As it had amid previous disputes over the development, Ascension Properties sued and claimed the parish had unfairly shifted zoning regulations to target the development.

In a statement Friday, Delatte said he concurred in the settlement, which is set for a review by the parish ordinance and planning committee on Aug. 22. Either way, he said, the parish was between a rock and a hard place.

John Wascom, a Livingston Parish councilman, also agreed with Delatte.

"The proposed development is gonna put way too much of a burden on our infrastructure, our roads, our traffic, our drainage, our sewers, our schools. It's a major impact to those things," Wascom said. "We've actually accepted offers and entered into contracts with specific companies to help us implement zoning in the parish to prove our land use master plan."

Under the proposed pact, the parish will pay $125,000 in Ascension legal fees and give the company a $275,000 credit toward future parish fees.

“This was a complex decision by the Council members who had to make a difficult decision. Every single one of them wanted to vote against the settlement because, like the residents of our parish, they believe this development is not suitable for this location,” Delatte said.