Debris pick-up starts in Ascension; here's what you need to know

Debris pick-up began in Ascension Parish on Monday, and for some, the devastation is surprising.



"Florida all the way to Albany, just power lines seen laying all the way down," David Bankston said.

Christian Perez and Bankston, work for Severio Specialty Construction and say clean-up has been a grueling process.

"It's been a mess. There's trash everywhere. Debris, it's not easy. Busted poles make it harder to get everything out," Perez said.

Both have been in the business for 15 years, and they said nothing compares to this.

"It's probably the worst, actually. The flood wasn't even this bad," Perez said.

"The debris is a lot more. I'm glad it didn't flood though, having to do all the sheetrock and just piles and piles of stuff, but it took a lot of trees down. I see a lot of trees have been snapped," Bankston said.

For residents cleaning up, the parish has some things you may need to know. Make sure you separate vegetation from construction debris in separate piles, otherwise it will not be picked up. Also, do not place your debris next to any mailboxes, electrical poles or fire hydrants.

The pick-up process could take up to 12 weeks.