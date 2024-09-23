Debate heats up over Livingston Parish Library's parenting shelf location

LIVINGSTON — There is an ongoing debate about the placement of the new parenting shelves within all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library system.

During the September Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting, board members suggested moving the shelves closer to the circulation desk where workers can keep a close eye on them.

One member of the Livingston Parish Library Alliance, Niki Thornton, said from her recollection of past meetings, the parish attorney said removing the books from the children's section could cause legal problems.

"Despite in July the parish attorney speaking directly to the board of council saying hey the harder you make it for children to find these books in the children section the more of a problem we have. It was really concerning to see that expert guidance was ignored for a second time," Thornton said.

Some argue that removing the books from the children's section could be a violation of their First Amendment rights citing a Supreme Court case — Board of Education v. Pico — that ruled moving library books because of content that others disapprove of is unconstitutional.

At the meeting, some residents said to keep the books in the children's section because they are labeled as children's books.

Some people raised the concern of having some of those sensitive topics out of the eye level of young readers.

The discussion is tabled until the next meeting, but Thornton said she believes the board will come to a resolution that will keep the shelved books where they are intended to stay.