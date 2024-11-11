Deadly Tuskegee University shooting leads to machine gun possession arrest

An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama, which killed an 18-year-old and left at least 16 people injured early Sunday.

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, was charged with being in possession of a machine gun, according to authorities, who said he was found leaving the scene of the shooting.

The deadly barrage of gunfire erupted around 1:40 a.m. on the Macon County campus as the school's centennial homecoming festivities were winding down, authorities said.

La'Tavion Johnson was identified late Sunday night as the teenager who died during the shooting, according to the Macon County Coroner's Office.

Police said that 12 people were injured when they were hit by gunfire, while another four were hurt over the course of the incident, some while running from cover.

Several videos posted on social media captured what sounded like numerous gunshots being fired and showed people diving to the ground or taking cover in vehicles.

A release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Sunday, announcing the arrest, did not indicate whether authorities were still searching for additional suspects, but it did appeal to the public to continue sending relevant information to the FBI.

According to radio transmissions from police officers sent to the campus to investigate the shooting, there had initially been a suspicion of multiple shooters.

"There's going to be two shooters at this time, maybe more," one officer said in a radio call, according to transmissions provided by Broadcastify.

In a statement from the university early Sunday, Johnson was identified only as a "non-university individual." The statement also noted that the individual's parents had been notified.

"Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery," the statement continued.

State police added hours later that the person killed in the shooting was 18 years old. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Johnson's name was released.

At the request of the Macon County Sheriff's Office, special agents from ALEA's Bureau of Investigation were investigating the shooting as of Sunday.

"Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting," ALEA said.

Officials asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators immediately. Authorities also asked potential witnesses to upload any digital files of the incident, including video, to the FBI.

Officials from the university said that it is "in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents."

"Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," the university added.

Tuskegee University canceled Monday's classes and announced that grief counselors would be available for students in the school's chapel.