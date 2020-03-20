68°
Deadly shooting reported off Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday on Bles Avenue near Perkins Road. The coroner has been called to the scene, police said.
No other details are available at this time.
