Deadly shooting reported off Perkins Road

2 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 7:08 PM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday on Bles Avenue near Perkins Road. The coroner has been called to the scene, police said.

No other details are available at this time.

