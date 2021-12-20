Deadly Friday night St. Landry Parish crash kills four, injures two

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities say three siblings were among the four people who were killed in a Friday night St. Landry Parish wreck.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the lives of 54-year-old John Lundy of Georgia, 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, of Jeanerette.

Police say Lundy was behind the wheel of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and headed north in the southbound lane of I-49.

His pickup truck collided, head-on, with a 2017 Cadillac driven by Lindy Simmons.

Simmons' Cadillac SUV was carrying four passengers, Kamryn and Christopher Simmons, as well as two other unnamed individuals.

State Police say both drivers, Lundy and Lindy Simmons, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Kamryn and Christopher Simmons were rushed to area hospitals, where they eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The Cadillac SUV's two other passengers sustained injuries and were also rushed to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

According to State Police, standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

This tragic crash remains under investigation.