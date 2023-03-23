78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly double shooting ruled murder-suicide, officials say

1 day 22 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, March 21 2023 Mar 21, 2023 March 21, 2023 8:53 PM March 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Update: The coroner has ruled the deadly shooting a murder-suicide.

The victims were identified as Linda Patterson, 59, and Walter Glasper, 58. Investigators believe that Glasper shot Patterson, then himself.

Read the original story below:

______________________________________________________________________________________

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot to death Tuesday night along Adams Avenue. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were found shot to death at 2020 Adams Avenue. 

The two victims have not been identified. Police have not said if the victims knew one another or not.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days