Deadline for Ernest J. Gaines literacy award approaches

2 hours 18 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 11:07 AM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Earnest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence

BATON ROUGE - The deadline is approaching for people to submit entries for the 13th annual Ernest J.  Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.

The deadline is August 15.

Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Gaines Award was created to "honor outstanding literary work from rising African-American authors while recognizing Louisiana native Ernest Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world."

The winner, who will be announced at an event next January, will take home a cash prize of $15,000. Click here for more information on the contest.

