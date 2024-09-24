79°
DCFS names Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services named Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary, the agency announced Tuesday.

Rau previously served as assistant secretary for both the child welfare and family support divisions within DCFS. This promotion comes after DCFS Secretary David Matlock requested a pay cut.

Dr. Rebecca Hook will serve as director of medical services and interim assistant secretary of child welfare.

