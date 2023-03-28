Latest Weather Blog
Days after contentious sales tax failed, Livingston school system cancels career fair due to low sign-ups
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School System says it's canceling a career fair that was scheduled for this weekend, citing little interest in the event from potential job candidates.
Superintendent Joe Murphy announced the cancellation Tuesday, just a few days after parish residents voted down a one-percent sales tax that would have given more funding to the school system, namely giving faculty raises.
Murphy said only 49 applicants registered for the event seeking to fill openings at the system's 46 campuses.
“At this time, we are postponing the career fair, as the turnout would be right at one
new teacher candidate per campus. There is no need to ask our people to give up their
Saturday for this level of response. We will route the applications to our individual schools and ask those applicants to setup interviews with the principals at their respective campuses,” Murphy said in a statement.
The school system says it will consider hosting another event in the summer if there is an increase in demand, asking those interested to fill out an application online.
