Dave's Hot Chicken opening second capital region location at Juban Crossing

DENHAM SPRINGS — Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its second capital region location in Juban Crossing next year.

Dave's, which serves spicy tenders and sandwiches, is opening in the former Moe's Southwest Grill next to Marble Slab Creamery and Mattress Firm.

A construction worker told WBRZ that they have three months to finish the renovation of the building, aiming for a spring 2026 opening for the 27306 Crossing Circle location.

Dave's has another location in Baton Rouge at Arlington Marketplace off Burbank Drive.