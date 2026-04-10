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Daniel's home run pushes LSU softball past Arizona in game one
BATON ROUGE - No. 21 LSU took game one over No. 12 Arizona 4-1 Friday night at Tiger Park. It was the first time the Tigers have beaten a team ranked higher than them in a series opener.
Things started rough after LSU committed two errors on a bunt that allowed the Wildcats to score a run in the first inning.
However, Sierra Daniel came through for her team in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run to take the lead.
LSU would add to that in the bottom of the sixth when Char Lorenz hit an RBI single through the right side.
Pitcher Jayden Heavener closed out the game by striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning.
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