Dancing for Big Buddy hosts Star Dancer Mentor Day ahead of fundraiser

BATON ROUGE — Big Buddy Mentoring Baton Rouge hosted its Star Dancer Mentor Day on Friday, featuring WBRZ's own April Davis ahead of the 18th Annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event.

Each year, Dancing for Big Buddy hosts star dancers from across the capital city’s community to raise money to expand social programs for young people in and around Baton Rouge.

Big Buddy's mission is to build a community of mentoring relationships that advance and inspire the youth to create meaningful change.

Dancers participating in the fundraiser met with local kids in the community to participate in various activities, including a career exploration workshop where children were exposed to careers and opportunities available to them after high school.

The Dancing for Big Buddy event will take place on April 25.