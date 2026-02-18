Dancers allegedly called slurs during Comogo parade

PLAQUEMINE - It began as a great start to the Comogo parade for the Golden Guys dance team.

"We saw people who knew us and were screaming, Oh, we love the golden guys," Golden Guy's member, Payden Moore said.

But as the route progressed, Moore says some paradegoers got wilder. He says once they were out of the downtown area of the route, some people in the crowd started throwing items at members and calling them slurs.

"Gay things, like the f-word or like 'hey, are y'all gay' and stuff like that, which is dumb because we're just guys dancing, you know, every guy can dance," Moore said.

Moore says the one word he would use to describe that night is fear.

"I hadn't felt fear like that, since before they outlawed dodgeball in elementary school, really, the amount of stuff that was being thrown at us, the worry that I was going to get hit in the head," he said.

While Moore says there was law enforcement along the route, he says they didn't seem to try to control the crowd much.

"Definitely would be nice to see them be a little more active and make sure that people aren't getting so wild at a family-friendly parade," Moore said.

Chairman of the Comogo parade, Earl Comeaux, says he personally invited the Golden Guys to participate in this year's parade and was disappointed to hear what they went through.



"We're very sorry that it happened. We wish it wouldn't have, but we do not control the crowd. The city of Plaquemine has 5,500 residents; we probably had 70,000 people at the parade, very unfortunate," Comeaux said.

Comeaux says he appreciates what the golden guys do, and others should as well.

"They are out here to have a good time, to entertain a crowd, and to raise money for the children's hospital, what else could you want from a group of guys to do?" he said.

This was the first year the Golden Guys danced in the Comogo parade. Moore says he is unsure if they will return.

We reached out to Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio. He said no complaints have been filed with the department. If any are, they will investigate.