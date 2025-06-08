78°
Latest Weather Blog
Dance concert celebrates Juneteenth with eye on history, faith, culture
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority presented a dance concert Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and promote social justice.
Cynthia Dunlap organized the performance, which was called "Movement for the People."
Trending News
"It's a feeling of excitement. When you think about Black history, you think about February, but we're going past that, "Dunlap said. "You think about what is the reason for Juneteenth - the emancipation of slaves, so when you look at the movement through dance, we have it all year long."
Roxi Victorian choreographed the performance.
"One of my favorite pieces that the audience will view is a piece called 'Testify,' which honors Black Christian and church traditions and the history of the Black church, and social justice movements. Another piece is called 'African Rhythms,' which honors our international tradition and roots in Africa."
The event at Frank Hayden Fine Arts Theater at Southern University was a partnership with the sorority, the university's dance minor program and the Nyama Contemporary Dance Company.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dance concert celebrates Juneteenth with eye on history, faith, culture
-
Donaldsonville Wing Fest draws chicken wing afficionados
-
Dads gather for early celebration of fathers in Metro Council District 5
-
City wide yard sale in Ponchatoula brings visitors, community together
-
Tasty lessons: Kids in St. Helena learn nutrition through free summer series
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...