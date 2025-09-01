80°
Damaged tank bursts at Smitty's Supply during cleanup efforts
ROSELAND - A damaged tank at the Smitty's Supply cleanup site burst on Monday afternoon.
The EPA shared the following update:
"In the early afternoon of Sept. 1, a damaged tank at the Smitty’s Supply facility site overpressurized, causing a blowout of the tank roof. No one was injured and no other damage occurred. Response crews are continuing to assess remaining tanks for pressure issues to prevent further incidents."
WBRZ talked to residents who are still asking for answers from officials on what chemicals may have covered their properties.
