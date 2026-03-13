Latest Weather Blog
Damage consists of uprooted trees, demolished cars after Wednesday storm in Amite County
SPRING HILL - Some residents living along Spring Hill road have significant damage following Wednesday night's severe weather.
Several uprooted trees sit in Rickie Lucas's front yard, something he says he has never experienced in his 30 years of living in his home.
"I don't ever remember seeing a wind that strong that could do that. We were here when Katrina came, and it didn't," Lucas said.
His son's car is now completely demolished.
"All I was just hoping nothing hit the roof of the house, that's what I was just praying. Everything can be replaced but a house, man, it takes you years to buy a house, so you know, like I said, we're good. I think we're going to be alright," Lucas said.
Just one door down from Lucas sit Earnest and Pearl Tobias. During yesterday's storms, they say a tree fell on their roof, damaging the side of their home.
"There was a big boom, and by the time I turned around, it was coming through right behind me, so yes, I was nervous, I was shaking, and I called my sister and told her the tree just came through my house," Pearl said.
With roads currently impassable, Earnest says he's not sure when he will be able to get his roof fixed.
"It's going to be rough, that's all I can say, that's if it can be fixed," Earnest said
The National Weather Service says it plans to send survey teams to Southwest Mississippi and other areas to confirm whether a tornado hit the area.
