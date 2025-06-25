Latest Weather Blog
Dads learn valuable self, family improvement skills at Fathers on a Mission event
BATON ROUGE — Fathers on a Mission recognized hard working dads across the capital region at an event Tuesday night.
The event was called “A Responsible Fatherhood Celebration For Men Committed to Improving Self-Growth and Strengthening Their Families” and saw each dad receive a certificate after the event.
One father, Dewitt Ward, said that the program is a safe haven for fathers who need a little extra support.
“There's different creeds and colors of people. We all share the same common goals to be better fathers. And i think for me, without having a father growing up, it's beautiful to see different faces and different creeds, because at the end of the day we all have that common goal,” he said.
Ward said the biggest lesson he learned from the program was the importance of patience.
