Da Cajun Burger Cook-Off happening in Morgan City this weekend
MORGAN CITY — Morgan City will host a burger cook-off this weekend that will bring cuisine from local chefs to residents and visitors.
The Da Cajun Burger Cook-Off returns to Morgan City on Saturday and will feature 20 teams and offer the community an opportunity to eat food from the best local chefs and cooking enthusiasts.
Families can also indulge in food from Kajun Eatz Couyon, a sweet treat from Dippin' Dots and drinks from Don Jose's Mexican Grill.
The event will cost $10 to attend and is scheduled for Saturday under the U.S. 90 bridge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
