Cyclist who died after being hit by car on Jones Creek hadn't been home in days, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed on Jones Creek late Sunday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene on Jones Creek around 11 p.m.. Sunday. Deputies said a man, identified as 60-year-old Michael Sterling, was sitting in the southbound lane next to his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle said they believed they had only hit the bicycle. It was not immediately clear whether the driver would be facing charges.

Deputies also said Sterling suffered from heavy seizures and that he hadn't been home in several days.