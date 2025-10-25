72°
Cyclist hit and killed by car in West Baton Rouge crash
PORT ALLEN - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Saturday Morning on US 190 at Grand Bayou Road.
The crash between a vehicle and a bicycle around 2:00 a.m. resulted in the death of 34-year-old Erin Constantin of Rayne.
Constantin was riding a bike in the left lane while wearing dark clothing when a 2024 Hyundai Elantra struck the cyclist from behind, according to the Louisiana State Police.
The driver was uninjured. The investigation is still ongoing.
