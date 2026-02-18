CVS to give out $5 million in scholarships to pharmaceutical students at Xavier and ULM

BATON ROUGE — CVS announced Wednesday that it will give out $5 million in scholarships to students pursuing pharmaceutical degrees at two Louisiana universities.

Xavier and ULM students working towards their Doctor of Pharmacy degree are eligible for the new scholarship program.

"Pharmacists play a vital role in improving health outcomes and delivering care in the communities we serve,” said Lucille Accetta, RPh, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health. “This investment reflects our deep commitment to Louisiana and our belief in the power of education to transform lives and strengthen the healthcare workforce.

The scholarship will be available starting in the 2026-2027 academic year. More information on how to apply is available through each school's financial aid office.

The announcement comes almost exactly two months after Louisiana agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits against the pharmaceutical company.