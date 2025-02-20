Crimestoppers, family still seeking information in the death of teenage boy from 2021 shooting

BATON ROUGE — Crimestoppers is seeking new information about a 2021 shooting on Essen Lane that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy whose vehicle was shot 87 times.

On March 7, Baton Rouge Police officers arrived at Essen Lane near One Calais Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. They found Joseph Coleman sitting in the driver's seat of a Honda Accord suffering from gunshot wounds.

There was another 20-year-old male in the passenger seat at the time of the incident who did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Lakeidra Coleman, Coleman's mother, spoke on how much her son's death affects her.

"My baby was only 17. He was so sweet. He was kind. March 7 took everything from me," she said.

If you or someone you know has any information on who was responsible for the shooting, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. You could earn a cash reward.