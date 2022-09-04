74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night

2 hours 19 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, September 03 2022 Sep 3, 2022 September 03, 2022 10:22 PM September 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night.

The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.

Firefighters tackled the flames alongside crews from the East Side Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials did not report any injuries following the fire.

