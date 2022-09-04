74°
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night.
The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
Firefighters tackled the flames alongside crews from the East Side Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials did not report any injuries following the fire.
