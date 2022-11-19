49°
Outdoor heater caused fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - An outdoor heater caused a fire at a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at SoLou restaurant on Perkins Road, not far from Essen Lane, around 9:30 p.m. As of 10:01, the fire was under control.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a wall near the restaurant's patio. Upon cutting into the wall to find the source, they realized an outdoor heater was placed too close to the building and had ignited flames inside the wall.
Video and photos show a large hole in the wall where firefighters cut through to find the flames. The fire was extinguished before it could spread to other parts of the building.
No one was injured, according to the fire department.
