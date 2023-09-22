76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews responding to shooting on Beechwood Drive

6 years 1 month 1 day ago Sunday, August 20 2017 Aug 20, 2017 August 20, 2017 4:09 PM August 20, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a shooting in the 4000 block of Beechwood Drive. 

Sources say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

