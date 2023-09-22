76°
Crews responding to shooting on Beechwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a shooting in the 4000 block of Beechwood Drive.
Sources say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
