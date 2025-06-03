70°
Crews respond to house fire on Montrachet Drive
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 10000 block of Montrachet Drive on Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was an accidental cooking fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.
There are no reported injuries.
The fire department says that the house received minor water damage.
