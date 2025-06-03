70°
Crews respond to house fire on Montrachet Drive

8 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 23 2017 Mar 23, 2017 March 23, 2017 5:20 PM March 23, 2017 in News
By: Alicia Serrano
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 10000 block of Montrachet Drive on Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was an accidental cooking fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire department says that the house received minor water damage.

