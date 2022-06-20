91°
Crews recover body after person went missing in Livingston Parish waterway
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Search crews found the body of what appeared to be a missing swimmer in the Diversion Canal over the weekend.
Officials reported the victim, who was not immediately identified, was seen jumping into the waterway sometime Saturday evening. Emergency responders were called after the person never reappeared.
Search and rescue crews spent about half an hour searching for the person using sonar equipment before they recovered the body.
No other details related to the death are available at this time.
