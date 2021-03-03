Crews ready Capitol for Monday's inauguration

BATON ROUGE - The day before he officially takes the oath as Louisiana's next governor, John Bel Edwards and his transition team went over preparations for Monday's inauguration on the steps of the state Capitol.

Edwards walked across the platform Sunday where he will be sworn in as the state's 56th governor. The inauguration is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and Edwards will be sworn in with his family Bible held by cousin Frank Edwards III who is standing in for the governor-elect's late father.

I have a feeling something is happening tomorrow at the State Capitol @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IbV1uxulat — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) January 10, 2016

Inaugural events will also include a 19-cannon salute and flyover from an F-15 squadron, but more attention will be given to Edwards' inaugural speech where he is expected to lay out more of his plans for his first term as governor. Edwards inherits an office which is still grappling with the state's budget crisis, mid-year cuts and plummeting revenues from the oil market.

The governor-elect's schedule will keep all the inaugural events to one day, rather than spreading festivities around the three-day weekend as Jindal did when he was first elected in 2008. Edwards said he plans to keep things simple, not even changing his daily breakfast routine. It'll be yogurt, then a trip to St. Joseph's for the Inaugural Mass at 8 a.m.

