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Zachary man arrested for allegedly exchanging nude images, videos with 15-year-old boy
ZACHARY — Deputies arrested a Zachary man for allegedly exchanging nude images and videos with a 15-year-old boy.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it began investigating Kasen Bellue, 22, on March 12 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to an arrest affidavit, Snapchat reported Bellue for having inappropriate conversations with a 15-year-old.
The affidavit says that, in the text exchange, Bellue and the teen exchanged nude, sexually explicit pictures and videos, despite the boy telling Bellue he was a teenager.
Some of the explicit content showed Bellue's face, according to the sheriff's office.
EBRSO said it found more Snapchat conversations between Bellue and other minors, but could not confirm the nature of them because the messages "were not preserved in their entirety."
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Bellue was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of child sexual abuse materials, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.
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