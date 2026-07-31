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I-10 westbound closes near 10/110 split after 18-wheeler catches fire, injures 2 people
BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound was closed near the 10/110 split due to a semi-truck fire early Friday morning.
The truck, which was reportedly carrying bottles of orange juice, caught fire around 4 a.m. as the truck was getting onto the on-ramp for the Mississippi River Bridge.
Authorities say the truck hit the guardrail, causing it to catch fire.
Two people inside the truck, including the driver, were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries after the fire.
The fire and resulting road closure caused congestion approaching College Drive.
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