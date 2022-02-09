67°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battle Wednesday morning house fire caused by electrical cord
BATON ROUGE - An overheated electrical cord was the cause of a Wednesday morning fire at a home in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive.
Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to calls just after 8 a.m. to find a carport in flames behind the house. Backup was called because of fears the fire would spread to the home, but after gaining access to the attic, crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.
No one was injured and firefighters rescued a small dog from the backyard and return the pet to the homeowner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ahead of his Super Bowl debut, Burrow's parents talk football, fashion, Louisiana...
-
New Infrastructure project, Move 2046 set to curve traffic in Baton Rouge
-
Cynthia Perkins' attorney wants high-profile sex crimes trial moved out of Livingston...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Text messages show communication between governor's staffers and prosecutors in Ronald Greene...