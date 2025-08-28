89°
Crescent Elementary School has power restored after morning partially without power affecting AC

1 hour 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 9:34 AM August 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Crescent Elementary School experienced a partial power outage Thursday morning. 

The outage affected the school's air conditioning and cafeteria. 

The school's power was restored by 9:40 a.m. 

