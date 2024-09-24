'Creed,' 'Black Panther' director and star Michael B. Jordan's new Louisiana-shot movie has a trailer

DONALDSONVILLE — The Louisiana-shot return to original filmmaking from "Black Panther" and "Creed" director Ryan Coogler has released its debut trailer Tuesday, featuring a look at the film's new title and star Michael B. Jordan's dual roles.

The gothic horror film, "Sinners," was shot earlier this year primarily in New Orleans, but the 1930s period piece's production took a brief detour to shoot select scenes in Donaldsonville back in April. The film was then known under the working title "Grilled Cheese."

The Netflix movie "We Have A Ghost," as well as "Bonnie and Clyde," "All the King's Men" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" all shot scenes in Donaldsonville, continuing a legacy of filmmaking coming to the capital area.

"Sinners" is described as a Southern twist on the vampire myth set in the Jim Crow South.

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back," an official synopsis released by Warner Brothers reads.

The trailer, teasing "a new vision of fear," does little to reveal the film's plot, showing brief glimpses of two versions of Jordan interacting, as well as a rural setting besieged by fire and the looming threat of vampires. The teaser also showcases the rest of the cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo.

"Sinners" is Coogler's first original film since his 2013 debut "Fruitvale Station." Coogler has collaborated with Jordan on every project since, including 2015's reboot and spinoff of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed," as well as two "Black Panther" films for Marvel in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

"Sinners" releases in theaters on March 7, 2025.