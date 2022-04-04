71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Prices dead in the water

1 day 21 hours 57 minutes ago Saturday, April 02 2022 Apr 2, 2022 April 02, 2022 12:00 PM April 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - There was virtually no change in the capital area crawfish market this weekend, killing a weeks-long streak of consecutive price drops.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled mudbugs is unchanged from last week, still hovering around $5.27 per pound. The cost for live crawfish was still just over $3.80 on average.

The lowest prices for live and boiled crawfish were unchanged from last week at $3 and $3.99 per pound, respectively. 

Trending News

Check out the full crawfish tracker here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days